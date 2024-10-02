'A big pressure cooker': Zoho CEO calls out the stress fest at Indian cos

Zoho CEO and Co-founder Sridhar Vembu has raised concerns about the growing stress and burnout plaguing India’s corporate workforce. In an interview with PTI, Vembu warned that companies that push employees beyond their limits risk heading down an unsustainable path. He also called for the urgent need for a cultural shift towards healthier, more balanced workplaces that can sustain loterm success.

Workplace burnout: A ticking time bomb

Vembu didn’t mince words when addressing the toxic pressures many Indian employees face today. He spoke of the harmful impacts of burnout, the isolation that comes with moving to large cities, and long, draining commutes. “You are throwing people into a very big pressure cooker, and tragically, some break, and others are broken,” Vembu said, urging companies to rethink their work culture before it’s too late. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Call for work-life balance in India Inc

Vembu’s remarks come at a critical time when the corporate world is grappling with the aftermath of the tragic death of a young employee at a major consultancy firm. His message serves as a wake-up call to India Inc., reminding organisations to prioritise mental well-being over relentless productivity. “I have been around 27-28 years, and I want to work another 28 years if possible, but that means I cannot burn myself out. I don’t want any of our people to burn themselves out,” Vembu said.

Hidden stressors: Loneliness and long commutes

Vembu also highlighted the emotional challenges faced by young employees who move from small towns to larger cities. “We are bringing young people from various places, smaller towns into big cities... The first problem is, of course, loneliness. They come into the workforce, lonely,” he said. The daily grind of long commutes, especially in bustling cities like Bengaluru, only adds to their stress.

To combat these challenges, Vembu advocates for spreading work opportunities beyond the big city limits. By diversifying geographically, he believes companies can help ease the strain on employees who struggle with the pressures of urban life. “Every activity should not be at one place,” Vembu said, stressing the need to create opportunities in smaller towns and cities.

Challenging big tech’s messaging monopoly

Shifting gears, Vembu also mentioned about the monopolistic nature of messaging platforms. Comparing them to email, which operates freely, he questioned why messaging should be controlled by a few powerful companies. “When email is not a monopoly, why should messaging be a monopoly?” he asked, pushing for the government to mandate standards that allow messaging platforms to operate together, breaking the hold of the dominant players.

Despite the challenges, Vembu was optimistic about India’s strides in digital infrastructure. He praised India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), calling it a “shining success story” that’s setting global standards. With initiatives like ONDC and the health stack, Vembu believes India is leading the charge against monopolies and fostering a more open and competitive digital landscape.



More From This Section

“So standards are very important. DPI is playing a vital role. We are happy to play our part in that,” Vembu added.