LIVE news: Concerned about anything that happens between Iran, Israel, says EAM Jaishankar

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Wednesday walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak after he was granted a 20-day parole. During his temporary release period, Singh will stay at the Dera ashram in Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. He came out of jail under tight security this morning after his release on parole, an official said. The Haryana government has granted a 20-day parole to Singh while barring him from taking part in election-related activities, making speeches and staying in the state during the period.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that India is concerned over the escalating conflict in the Middle East, as tensions between Israel and Iran risk developing into a full-scale war. Jaishankar also underscored that any country's response must avoid harming civilians. "We are concerned at the possibility of a broadening of the conflict, not just what happened in Lebanon, but also to the Houthis and the Red Sea, and to anything that happens between Iran and Israel," the minister said during an interaction with a think tank in Washington.