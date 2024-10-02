Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / LIVE news: Concerned about anything that happens between Iran, Israel, says EAM Jaishankar
LiveNew Update

LIVE news: Concerned about anything that happens between Iran, Israel, says EAM Jaishankar

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
S Jaishankar (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that India is concerned over the escalating conflict in the Middle East, as tensions between Israel and Iran risk developing into a full-scale war.  Jaishankar also underscored that any country's response must avoid harming civilians. "We are concerned at the possibility of a broadening of the conflict, not just what happened in Lebanon, but also to the Houthis and the Red Sea, and to anything that happens between Iran and Israel," the minister said during an interaction with a think tank in Washington.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Wednesday walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak after he was granted a 20-day parole. During his temporary release period, Singh will stay at the Dera ashram in Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. He came out of jail under tight security this morning after his release on parole, an official said. The Haryana government has granted a 20-day parole to Singh while barring him from taking part in election-related activities, making speeches and staying in the state during the period.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 Ladakhis were again detained after they were released by the Delhi Police late Tuesday night, even as their indefinite fast continue at the police stations, officials said on Wednesday. Wangchuk and other detained Ladakhis were allowed to go on Tuesday night but they were adamant to march towards the central part of Delhi, therefore, they were detained again, a senior police officer told PTI. Wangchuk has been kept at the Bawana police station along with few others while others have been kept at Narela Industrial Area, Alipur and Kanjhawala police stations, he added.


Key Events

9:03 AM

Concerned about anything that happens between Iran, Israel, says EAM Jaishankar

9:03 AM

Concerned about anything that happens between Iran, Israel, says EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that India is concerned over the escalating conflict in the Middle East, as tensions between Israel and Iran risk developing into a full-scale war.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiBenjamin NetanyahuBJPCongressIranIsrael-PalestineHezbollah

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story