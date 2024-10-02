LIVE news: Concerned about anything that happens between Iran, Israel, says EAM Jaishankar

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 Ladakhis were again detained after they were released by the Delhi Police late Tuesday night, even as their indefinite fast continue at the police stations, officials said on Wednesday. Wangchuk and other detained Ladakhis were allowed to go on Tuesday night but they were adamant to march towards the central part of Delhi, therefore, they were detained again, a senior police officer told PTI. Wangchuk has been kept at the Bawana police station along with few others while others have been kept at Narela Industrial Area, Alipur and Kanjhawala police stations, he added.
First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 9:14 AM IST