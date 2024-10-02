Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 83,700 cr from Jharkhand

PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 83,700 cr from Jharkhand

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the project will benefit more than 5 crore tribals in 549 districts across 30 states and Union Territories

Modi, Narendra Modi
Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple projects under the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Hazaribag
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 3:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled development projects worth over Rs 83,700 crore from Jharkhand.

He launched the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, which will be implemented at a cost of Rs 79,150 crore, aimed at ensuring comprehensive and holistic development for tribal communities across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the project will benefit more than 5 crore tribals in 549 districts across 30 states and Union Territories.

The scheme seeks to address critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood through 25 interventions implemented by 17 central ministries and departments.

Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple projects under the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), valued at over Rs 1,360 crore.

These include the construction of more than 1,380 km of roads, 120 anganwadi centres , 250 multi-purpose centres, and 10 school hostels.

More From This Section

Railway accidents have reduced to just 40 per year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Andhra Deputy CM Kalyan visits Tirupati temple as part of 11-day penance

Gunfight in Manipur's town over cleaning land, prohibitory orders imposed

23 MP residents stuck in Nepal landslide being brought back: CM Yadav

MUDA 'scam': Mahatma Gandhi's life has given me courage, says Siddaramaiah

Additionally, the Prime Minister announced the electrification of over 75,800 households belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) in around 3,000 villages.

Other initiatives include the operationalisation of 275 mobile medical units, 500 anganwadi centres, establishment of 250 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, and the provision of piped water (Nal se Jal) to more than 5,550 PVTG villages.

Notable attendees at the event included Union Ministers Jual Oram, Annapurna Devi, and Sanjay Seth.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Reiterate call for restraint by all parties, says MEA on Iran-Israel conflict

No power in world can seperate me from my Prime Minister: Chirag Paswan

PM Modi unveils Mission Amrut: Water, sewage plants to make cities cleaner

Selfless commitment of Indians: PM Modi observes 10 yrs of Swachhata drive

PM Modi inaugurates gaushala with Bio CNG plant, launches projects in MP

Topics :Narendra ModiDevelopmentJharkhand

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story