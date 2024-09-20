India among top overworked nations, 51% employees work 49+ hours a week

India has emerged as one of the most overworked countries globally, with its workforce putting in some of the longest hours per week. According to the latest data from the International Labour Organization (ILO), the average Indian worker clocks 46.7 hours each week, placing the nation among the top countries with the longest working hours.

A staggering 51 per cent of India’s workforce logs more than 49 hours weekly, positioning India second in the world for extended working hours. In this ranking, Bhutan leads with an overwhelming 61 per cent of its workforce surpassing the 49-hour threshold. Other South Asian countries like Bangladesh (47 per cent) and Pakistan (40 per cent) also feature prominently in the top 10, underscoring a regional trend of extended working hours. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Global landscape of working hours



While several countries report high average weekly working hours, India’s position is notable for the large proportion of its workforce exceeding the 49-hour mark. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Lesotho, with average weekly hours of 50.9 and 50.4, respectively, also report significant portions of their workforce logging extended hours, at 39 per cent and 36 per cent.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, nations like the Netherlands (31.6 hours) and Norway (33.7 hours) demonstrate a more balanced work-life approach, with significantly lower weekly averages.

Sharp contrasts across regions



The study also highlights significant disparities in global working patterns. Vanuatu, a country in Oceania, has the lowest average working hours, with employees averaging just 24.7 hours per week. Only 4 per cent of its workforce exceeds the 49-hour mark, contrasting sharply with the work culture in South Asia.

Similarly, Kiribati and the Federated States of Micronesia, with average working hours of 27.3 and 30.4 respectively, adopt a more relaxed approach, with few individuals working beyond 49 hours.

More From This Section

In comparison, highly developed countries like Germany (34.2 hours), Japan (36.6 hours), and Singapore (42.6 hours) report much lower instances of excessive working hours, indicating that robust labour policies can balance productivity with worker well-being.

Implications for India



These findings bring attention to critical issues of work-life balance, mental health, and labour policies in India, as more than half of the nation’s workforce continues to endure extended working hours. The need for sustainable work environments that promote health and productivity is more important than ever, as the nation grapples with the challenge of managing its labour force amidst evolving economic demands.