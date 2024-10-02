Delhi Police raises security near Israel Embassy amid tension in West Asia

Delhi Police has beefed up security around the Israel Embassy in Tughlak Road area after the tension increased in the middle east.

A senior Delhi Police officer said the checking has been intensified with the deployment of more security personnel around the Israel Embassy located at Tughlak Road area.

The officer said a multi-layered security has already been put in place with several CCTV cameras installed around both structures as the embassy has witnessed blasts twice earlier, though no one was injured in any of the incidents.



The situation is not only tensed in the middle east but also in India. Out of many reason one important reason is the Indian citizens who are currently in Israel. The Indian Embassy in Israel has also asked Indian ciizens to be cautios and take every precautionary mesaure inorder to survive through this critical war like situation between Israel and Iran, given that Israel is already dealing with Hezbollah and Hamas.



Back last week, the Israeli forces have offensively attacked Hezbollah, the Iran backed millitant group which has been providing all support to Gaza. In this attack, the Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasarallah was killed, and now Iran has hit Israel for the second time this year after April. Israel in response has vowed to make Iran repay for this action. The Israel's highly advanced anti missile system was put in action. The countrymen are made to hide out in bunkers. India has urged both Israel and Iran to restrain from engaging themselves in war.