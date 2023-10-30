Aadhaar data of millions of Indians put on sale on the dark web: Reports

In a significant data breach, personally identifiable information of millions of Indians has been put on sale on the Dark Web, according to a report by US-based cybersecurity firm Resecurity. Details like Aadhaar and passport information along with names, phone numbers, and addresses are available for sale online.

Media reports suggested that the ICMR database might have been compromised, given the extensive scope and sensitive nature of the information. Queries sent by Business Standard to ICMR did not receive any response until the time of going to press.

"Securing assets is of importance for businesses in today's world. The recent incident where the personal information of 81.5 million Indians was exposed in a data leak highlights the need for companies to take measures,” says Sanjay Kaushik, managing director of Netrika Consulting.

According to Resecurity's website, on 9 October, an individual using the alias 'pwn0001' shared a post on Breach Forums offering access to 815 million records containing information on "Indian Citizen Aadhaar & Passport."

The hacker was willing to sell the entire Aadhaar and Indian passport dataset for 80,000 US dollars when contacted by Resecurity.

Previously in August this year, another threat actor known as 'Lucius' posted a thread on Breach Forums offering to sell a 1.8-terabyte data leak related to an unnamed "India internal law enforcement organisation."

In April 2022, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India conducted an investigation into the UIDAI and discovered that the authority had not effectively regulated its client vendors and safeguarded the security of their data vaults, as stated in the Brookings report.

Since its inception in 2009, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued approximately 1.4 billion Aadhaars. A report from the Brookings Institution in 2022 highlighted that the ID system ranks among the world's largest biometric identification initiatives.

“Adopting measures like encryption, multifactor authentication, and access controls are vital to protect data. Regular security audits and updates are also components of a cybersecurity strategy that can adapt to emerging threats effectively,” said Kaushik.

The exposure of personally identifiable information (PII) on the Dark Web, which includes Aadhaar and other personal details of Indian citizens, poses a substantial threat of digital identity theft. Malicious actors use pilfered identity data to engage in activities such as online banking fraud, tax refund scams, and various cyber-enabled financial crimes.