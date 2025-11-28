Home / India News / Aadhaar no longer valid for proof of birth in UP, Maharashtra: Here's why

The governments argued that Aadhaar does not contain an official birth certificate inside it, adding that it only shows basic identity details, not hospital or government records of birth

The move comes as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to act strictly against illegal immigrants.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
The governments in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have announced that Aadhaar cards will no longer be accepted as a birth certificate or as proof of date of birth. Both state governments have issued official orders telling departments to stop treating Aadhaar as a valid birth record.
 
All the birth certificates that were made after the Births and Deaths Registration (Amendment) Act, 2023, using Aadhaar as the only proof will now reportedly be cancelled.

Why did the states say?

The state governments said that Aadhaar does not contain an official birth certificate inside it, adding that it only shows basic identity details, not hospital or government records of birth. Therefore, it cannot be used as legal proof of birth.
 
Maharashtra’s Revenue Department has introduced a 16-point verification process for birth-related documents. It also said that orders issued by deputy tehsildars after the August 2023 amendment must be withdrawn and rechecked by competent authorities or the district collector. The state has instructed officials to take action against officers who issued birth certificates using Aadhaar alone.
 
Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the Planning Department has instructed all departments that Aadhaar cannot be treated as a birth certificate, for no birth-related document is attached to it, news agency ANI reported. The order was issued by Amit Singh Bansal, special secretary in the Planning Department.

Why is this happening now?

The move comes as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to act strictly against illegal immigrants.
 
He said that maintaining law and order, national security, and social harmony is the state’s top priority. All districts have been told to identify illegal immigrants and take action according to the rules. Temporary detention centres will be set up in each district to hold foreigners until their verification is completed. Those found to be illegal immigrants will be deported following proper procedures.
 
Uttar Pradesh shares an open border with Nepal, allowing free movement for citizens of both countries. People from other countries, however, must undergo checks. Because of these security concerns, the state is pushing for stronger and more reliable birth-related documentation, making it a key reason why Aadhaar cannot be used as proof of birth.

Supreme Court allowing Aadhaar?

The latest decision comes after the Supreme Court allowed the use of Aadhaar for identity verification earlier this year. However, it was for a completely different reason.
 
In September, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to treat the Aadhaar card as a 12th document, which can be produced as proof of identity for inclusion in the revised voters' list of Bihar.
 

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

