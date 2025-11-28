Cyclone Ditwah: NDRF teams reach Tamil Nadu, Puducherry amid heavy rains

The government has deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams across several districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to carry out relief measures amid heavy rainfall in the states ahead of Cyclone Ditwah, according to a report from news agency PTI.

At 5:30 am IST on Friday, it was located 50 km south-southwest of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 90 km northwest of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 230 km north of Hambantota (Sri Lanka), 440 km south-southeast of Puducherry (India), and 540 km south of Chennai (India).

Earlier today, the IMD issued an orange alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast.

The weather department on Wednesday said, "Thunderstorm with lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu during November 26-30, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on November 29-30 and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands with gusty wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph on November 29 and 50-60 kmph during November 26-28."

Rough sea conditions ahead

The IMD also warned of very rough to high sea conditions in parts of the south Andaman Sea, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, and the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Sri Lanka, and Andhra Pradesh. Sea conditions will be risky from November 26-30, depending on the region, the IMD warned.