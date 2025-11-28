Delhi Police nabs gangster linked to firing at Kapil Sharma's restaurant

The Delhi Police has arrested a suspected gangster allegedly involved in the firing at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada, an official said on Friday.
The accused, Bandhu Man Singh, is a close associate of Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is believed to be involved in multiple extortion rackets targeting businessmen and high-profile individuals abroad, he added.
According to investigators, Singh was coordinating with Dhillon's network and part of a broader conspiracy to target the popular artist's restaurant as an act of intimidation.
A senior police officer said the arrest followed specific intelligence inputs.
"A Chinese pistol along with cartridges was recovered from his possession. His role in the conspiracy and his links with overseas operatives are being further probed," the officer said.
Further investigation is underway to identify additional conspirators and ascertain the extent of the gang's activities in India and abroad, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
