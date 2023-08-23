Home / India News / AAI to set up civil enclave in Ambala for RCS flight operations: Anil Vij

AAI to set up civil enclave in Ambala for RCS flight operations: Anil Vij

Vij said the Civil Enclave will be established on about 20 acres, alongside the Air Force station of Ambala, and work on it will start soon

Press Trust of India Chandigarh

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the Airports Authority of India will set up a civil enclave in Ambala for operations of flights under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

The Haryana aviation department will transfer more than Rs 133 crore to the Ministry of Defence for the purpose, to which the state government has given its approval, Vij said, according to an official statement.

Vij said the Civil Enclave will be established on about 20 acres, alongside the Air Force station of Ambala, and work on it will start soon.

He said a Rs 16-crore tender has been floated for the operation of the civil enclave.

A civil enclave is an area of military airbase allotted for civil aviation use.

Vij said that the civil enclave was sanctioned under the UDAN scheme.

According to the statement, Vij made tireless efforts to set up the enclave and it has now been approved and flight operations will also start soon.

Vij said the airplanes will be parked in the enclave while the airstrip will be used for the flight take off and landing, the approval of which has already been given by the Air Force.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Air India alerted after man overhears hijacking plan, all you need to know

Denied boarding due to overbooked flight? How to get Rs 20,000 as refund

IndiGo flies higher even as SpiceJet sputters into a loss in Q4: Brokerages

Haryana Board Results 2023: Date, How, Where to view result of HBSE

MCD identifies 18 more roads in Delhi for cleaning ahead of G20 Summit

Isro's Pragyan rover to embark on 14-day activities on moon post touchdown

Chandrayaan-3 success historic, will boost space tech in India: RBI guv Das

Images show Chandrayaan-3's lander opts for relatively flat region on Moon

MSME ministry contributed significantly in Chandrayaan-3 dream: Rane

Topics :AAIPunjabHaryanaflight

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story