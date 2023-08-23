AAI to set up civil enclave in Ambala for RCS flight operations: Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the Airports Authority of India will set up a civil enclave in Ambala for operations of flights under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

The Haryana aviation department will transfer more than Rs 133 crore to the Ministry of Defence for the purpose, to which the state government has given its approval, Vij said, according to an official statement.

Vij said the Civil Enclave will be established on about 20 acres, alongside the Air Force station of Ambala, and work on it will start soon.

He said a Rs 16-crore tender has been floated for the operation of the civil enclave.

A civil enclave is an area of military airbase allotted for civil aviation use.

Vij said that the civil enclave was sanctioned under the UDAN scheme.

According to the statement, Vij made tireless efforts to set up the enclave and it has now been approved and flight operations will also start soon.

Vij said the airplanes will be parked in the enclave while the airstrip will be used for the flight take off and landing, the approval of which has already been given by the Air Force.