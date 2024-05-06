Home / India News / AAP blames BJP for LG recommending NIA investigation against Kejriwal

AAP blames BJP for LG recommending NIA investigation against Kejriwal

The lt governor has recommended the probe against Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice', Raj Niwas sources said

"This is yet another conspiracy against Kejriwal at the behest of BJP. They are losing on all seven seats in Delhi and are rattled by the fear of defeat in Lok Sabha polls," said AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 10:22 PM IST
Lt Governor V K Saxena's recommendation of an NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal is yet another conspiracy against the Delhi chief minister at the behest of the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Monday.

The lt governor has recommended the probe against Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice', Raj Niwas sources said.

"This is yet another conspiracy against Kejriwal at the behest of BJP. They are losing on all seven seats in Delhi and are rattled by the fear of defeat in Lok Sabha polls," said AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalBJPNIA

First Published: May 06 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

