Home / India News / Kolkata Metro non-fare revenue increases 38% to Rs 2.72 crore in April

Kolkata Metro non-fare revenue increases 38% to Rs 2.72 crore in April

Kolkata Metro, at present, operates four lines -- the North-South, two stretches of the East-West, a section of the Joka-Esplanade and another section of the New Garia-Bimanbandar

With this, Kolkata Metro has been able to register itself as one of the frontrunners among all railway zones in the country, it said in a statement. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:43 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kolkata Metro on Monday said it has recorded a 38 per cent increase in its non-fare revenue in April this year.

''With this, Kolkata Metro has been able to register itself as one of the frontrunners among all railway zones in the country,'' it said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Metro Railway, Kolkata has earned Rs 2.72 crore in April 2024 as non-fare revenue," it said, adding that the figure was Rs 1.97 in the same period last year.

Kolkata Metro has been focusing on generating revenues through branding of litter bins at stations, displaying ads inside and outside trains, putting up hoardings in open spaces and installing health check-up kiosks at different stations, a spokesperson said.

Besides, it is also branding various points like track sidewalls, card balance checking terminals and smart card recharge machines, all of which helped in increasing non-fare revenue, he added.

Kolkata Metro, at present, operates four lines -- the North-South, two stretches of the East-West, a section of the Joka-Esplanade and another section of the New Garia-Bimanbandar.

Also Read

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

PM Modi launches India's first underwater metro service in Bengal: 5 points

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: KKR vs RR head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: KKR vs RCB head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

Rail freight in April grows at 1.4% in April; Coal cargo falls by nearly 8%

Zero tolerance for likes of Prajwal, K'taka govt let him leave country: PM

Over 15,000 houses damaged in hailstorm in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

FSSAI 'corruption': CBI arrests assistant director red-handed taking bribe

Uttar Pradesh govt to invest Rs 45K crore to accelerate cargo movement

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kolkata MetroNon-fare revenue rollsMetro Rail

First Published: May 06 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story