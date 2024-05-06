Home / India News / Over 15,000 houses damaged in hailstorm in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Over 15,000 houses damaged in hailstorm in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

The hailstorm damaged 1,179 houses in Bishnupur, 800 houses in Thoubal, 292 in Kangpokpi, and 200 in Ukhrul, he added

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Over 15,000 houses were damaged in the hailstorm that hit Manipur on Sunday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Singh said several vehicles were also damaged in the disaster.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The state sustained massive damage in yesterday's hailstorm. Further assessment is going on. So far, 15,425 houses have been severely damaged. The Imphal West district is worst affected with 6,053 houses being damaged," Singh said.

"A total of 5,600 houses were damaged in Imphal East, while in Churachandpur district, 540 houses were damaged," he said.

The hailstorm damaged 1,179 houses in Bishnupur, 800 houses in Thoubal, 292 in Kangpokpi, and 200 in Ukhrul, he added.

Singh said 42 relief camps were opened following the disaster, and relief materials were being provided through the deputy commissioners.
 

"A total of Rs 6.19 crore has been sanctioned to meet the relief expenses, of which Rs 50 lakh each for the valley districts and Rs 40 lakhs each for the hill districts," he said.

In some places, strong winds blew away the hutments, while in other places, hails left holes on tin roofs, the chief minister said.

Singh said surveys were still underway to assess the extent of the damage.

He said orders were issued to prevent a hike in the prices of roofing materials.

"The government will try to compensate the losses of livestock and vegetables incurred by farmers," Singh said.

Meanwhile, orders were also issued in Imphal West district, asking shops selling roofing materials such as tin sheets to remain open on all days.

Also Read

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

Hailstorm hit several parts of Manipur; buildings damaged in villages

Time for people to unite, identify real enemies: Manipur CM Singh

Manipur CM meets representatives from 10 political parties to find solution

Manipur CM N Biren Singh expresses concern over attacks on state forces

FSSAI 'corruption': CBI arrests assistant director red-handed taking bribe

Uttar Pradesh govt to invest Rs 45K crore to accelerate cargo movement

Need to reform, reinvent civil services: Former RBI Governor D Subbarao

Marine heat leads to record high coral bleaching in Lakshadweep Sea

FM Sitharaman swears in Justice (Retd) Mishra as 1st President of GSTAT

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ManipurManipur govtHailstormDisasterNatural Disasters

First Published: May 06 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story