Abdul Kalam's 8th death anniversary: Remembering the Missile man of India

India is remembering the former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 8th death anniversary today. Kalam had passed away on July 27, 2015, at the age of 83, while giving a lecture at IIM-Shillong

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
APJ Abdul Kalam

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
A visionary and a genius. Former president of India, APJ Abdul Kalam, popularly known as the 'Missile Man of India' and 'People's President,' took his last breath on this day in 2015 at the age of 83, while he was giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management-Shillong.

The full name of APJ Abdul Kalam is Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam. He was the 11th president of India. This year marks his eighth death anniversary. Kalam made a significant contribution to the advancement of Indian space and military research, and he is also one of history's finest educators.

The people's president once said that he would like to be remembered as a president. During his presidential period in 2002, he didn't compromise his fondness for teaching and found opportunities to meet and educate students.

Who is APJ Abdul Kalam?

The youngest among the five siblings, Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. His father, Jainulabdeen, was a boat owner, and his mother, Ashiamma, was a housewife. His childhood wasn't easy, and he used to distribute newspapers while in school to support his family which was struggling financially.

Kalam showed a profound fascination for aeroplanes, rockets, and space from a very young age. He attended Rameswaram elementary school till class 8th and moved to Schwartz Higher Secondary School in Ramanathapuram for secondary education.

He completed his Physics degree from St. Joseph's College, Tiruchirappalli, in 1954. His passion for aerospace landed him at the Madras Institute of Technology in Madras (now Chennai) for aeronautical engineering.

APJ Abdul Kalam: Professional life

Kalam joined DTD&P (Air) in 1958 in Delhi as a senior scientific assistant, which is now renamed as Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA). Then he became part of the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) by the end of the same year, where he designed a small hovercraft.

In 1969, he joined Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a rocket engineer on deputation.

Dr Kalam was the project director of the SLV-III, which is the first satellite launch vehicle that put the Rohini satellite into earth's orbit. He, thereafter, implemented the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program, which earned him the title of the 'Missile Man of India.'

He played a critical role in India's nuclear test that took place in 1998, under the leadership of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

From 2002 to 2007, he served as the 11th president of India, and he always advocated a strong and self-reliant India during his tenure.

Awards of APJ Abdul Kalam

The missile man of India received awards from the Indian government, like Padma Bhushan in 1981, Padma Vibhushan in 1990, and Bharat Ratna in 1997, for his exceptional contribution to the field of scientific research and defence technology.

Kalam's Death

Kalam's life inspires millions and even when he took his last breath he was giving a lecture at IIM Shillong when he collapsed on stage due to cardiac arrest and passed away at the age of 83.

His life story tells us the power of dreams and he always used to say, “Dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.”

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

