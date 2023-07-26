Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan account for over 30 per cent of the total domestic army recruits in the three years leading into the pandemic.The three states accounted for 55,087 recruits in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, showed data disclosed in Parliament as of March 2022. Recruitment process for years 2020-21 and 2021-22 was not carried out due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There were 177,960 people recruited into the army over this three year period. Wednesday marked Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the 1999 conflict.At 11.8 per cent, Uttar Pradesh, holds the largest induction, with 21,086 individuals recruited to the army. This was followed by Punjab and Rajasthan, with 18,644 and 15,357 recruitments, respectively. Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand were among the other major states for recruitment.Nepal accounted for 5,411 recruits over the same period. This included 1,049 in 2017-18, 2502 in 2018-19 and 1860 in 2019-20. This was greater than 23 states and union territories. !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r