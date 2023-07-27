Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate international airport near Rajkot city in Gujarat

The international airport at Hirasar village near Rajkot city, which the PM will inaugurate on Thursday afternoon, is Gujarat's first greenfield airport, a release by the state government said

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
Modi will then address a large gathering at the Race Course ground in Rajkot city. From the venue, the PM will dedicate packages 8 and 9 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana

Jul 27 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday during which he will inaugurate a number of key projects, including an international airport near Rajkot city.

The international airport at Hirasar village near Rajkot city, which the PM will inaugurate on Thursday afternoon, is Gujarat's first greenfield airport, a release by the state government said.

Modi will then address a large gathering at the Race Course ground in Rajkot city. From the venue, the PM will dedicate packages 8 and 9 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana.

The recently completed packages 8 and 9 of the SAUNI scheme will provide water to 52,398 acres of irrigable land in 95 villages and potable water to around 98,000 people of the Saurashtra region, said the release.

From the venue, the PM will also inaugurate an over-bridge and a newly-constructed library.

On Friday, the prime minister will inaugurate the 'Semicon India 2023' exhibition in state capital Gandhinagar, showcasing cutting edge technology related to semiconductors, the release said.

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

