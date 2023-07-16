Home / India News / Bond between India and France transcends time: PM Modi after his visit

Bond between India and France transcends time: PM Modi after his visit

Reacting to French President Emmanuel Macron's tweet in which he posted a short video of Modi's visit to the country, the prime minister said he will always cherish his visit to the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 1:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the bond between India and France transcends time, echoing in their shared values and kindling their collective dreams.

Reacting to French President Emmanuel Macron's tweet in which he posted a short video of Modi's visit to the country, the prime minister said he will always cherish his visit to the country.

In his message with the video, Macron had written, "To the people of India, trust and friendship."

Modi said, "India and Francea bond that transcends time, echoing in our shared values and kindling our collective dreams. I will always cherish my recent visit to France. Thank you my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron.

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia-FranceEmmanuel Macron

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

