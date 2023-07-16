Home / India News / Nagaland govt bans single use plastic to eradicate ecological challenges

Nagaland govt bans single use plastic to eradicate ecological challenges

Press Trust of India Kohima
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
The Nagaland government banned single use plastic (SUP) in the state to eradicate the serious environmental and ecological challenges posed by the rampant use of plastic.

This is in compliance with the directives from the Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate and subsequent directives from the Urban Development Department Nagaland (UDD) as per the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The UDD said on Saturday that the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of carry bags made of mod, virgin, or recycled plastic, irrespective of the thickness in microns, are prohibited.

It also banned the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, and polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration.

Plates, cups, glasses, and cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, and trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or poly-vinyl chloride (PVC) banners less than 100 microns, stirrers have also been prohibited.

All individuals, institutions, commercial establishments, educational institutions, offices, shops, hotels, restaurants, religious institutions or faith-based institutions, central and state government departments, agencies, commissions, PSUs and missions, including militaries/paramilitaries have been directed to abide by the ban on SUP.

Cautioning that any breach would be liable for penalties, the UDD said that inspections would be conducted at regular intervals, and defaulters would be penalized heavily for the offence.

Topics :NagalandBan on plastic

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

