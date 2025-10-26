Home / India News / Maharashtra woman doctor's suicide: Sub-inspector, techie arrested

Maharashtra woman doctor's suicide: Sub-inspector, techie arrested

In the suicide note written on her palm, doctor alleged that police sub-inspector Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her

arrest
A case of rape and abetment of suicide had been registered against the duo in Phaltan in Satara district. Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Pune/Satara
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 9:33 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Police have arrested sub-inspector Gopal Badane in connection with the alleged suicide of a woman government doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district, officials said.

Badane surrendered at the Phaltan Rural Police Station in Satara on Saturday evening following which he was arrested, district Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi said.

Earlier, on Saturday morning, a team from the Phaltan police arrested software engineer Prashant Bankar, whom the doctor had named along with Badane in her suicide note, from Pune.

Bankar, accused of mentally harassing the victim and facing abetment of suicide charge, was produced on Saturday before a Satara district court which sent him to police custody for four days. 

The doctor, hailing from Beed district in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night.

In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

A case of rape and abetment of suicide had been registered against the duo in Phaltan in Satara district.

According to the police, Bankar is the son of the landlord of the house where the doctor resided.

She had allegedly called him over the phone and chatted with him before ending her life, they said.

Sub-inspector Badane was suspended from service after his name came up during the probe into the case.

The doctor, meanwhile, was cremated at her native place in Beed's Wadwani tehsil on Friday night.

Her relatives demand capital punishment for the accused in the case.

She complained multiple times about harassment, but her grievances were not addressed, a relative alleged while talking to a news channel.

Another relative claimed the victim was pressured to change medical reports at the sub-district hospital where she worked.

"Political people in Phaltan often asked her to change medical reports as she used to be regularly on autopsy duty. She had complained multiple times against the PSI (named in the note), but her complaints were not looked into," the relative stated.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve accused former BJP MP Ranjitsingh Naik Nimbalkar of pressuring the doctor on one occasion in the past. Nimbalkar, however, denied the allegation, saying it had no truth, and his name was being dragged into the case deliberately.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas demanded that the MP who allegedly tried to pressurise the woman doctor be made an accused in the case. He did not name any leader, though.

As per a purported reply submitted by the woman doctor earlier this year to authorities in Satara district after a subordinate police official complained about her, she faced threats from police officials over her way of working, and also taunts over crime in Beed, her native district.

The woman's two cousins, also doctors, alleged that the hospital administration assigned her post-mortem duties only to harass her.

According to the victim's family, she wanted to pursue the MD (Doctor of Medicine) course, and was preparing for it.

A loan of Rs 3 lakh taken for her MBBS course was yet to be repaid, her uncle told PTI.

"Her father is a farmer, he is not an educated person. I am a teacher and I took her to Beed for schooling....she did not want to stop at MBBS, but wanted to pursue MD in medicine, ENT or non-clinical branches," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi chokes as AQI hits 'very poor', govt eyes cloud seeding solution

Uttarakhand to impose green tax on 'out-of-state' vehicles from Dec

Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station

Govt signs MoUs with 17 institutions to expand work under 'Gyan Bharatam'

Late astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar selected for Vigyan Ratna award

Topics :ArrestsuicidesMaharashtra

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story