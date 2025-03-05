SP MLA Abu Azmi suspended from Maharashtra Assembly for Aurangzeb remark

Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples." He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim. Azmi's remark drew a lot of flak. Calling Azmi's remarks about Aurangzeb "wrong and unacceptable," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that he should be charged with "treason." The former CM accused Azmi of making objectionable statements in the past against Shivaji Maharaj. "Azmi is purposely insulting Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. Sambhaji's Maharaj's bravery and Aurangzeb's cruelty will give goosebumps to people," Shinde said in the council. His remark came in the backdrop of the release of Vicky Kaushal-starrer film 'Chhava,' which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second king of Maratha empire.Azmi's remark drew a lot of flak. Calling Azmi's remarks about Aurangzeb "wrong and unacceptable," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that he should be charged with "treason." Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi was on Wednesday suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly for the remainder of the Budget Session after his remark praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb caused uproar in the state, news agency ANI reported.

"Aurangzeb tortured Sambhaji Maharaj in an inhuman way. Azmi referred to Aurangzeb as an able administrator who built temples but he razed Kashi Vishveshwar temple," he added.

After his remarks drew flak, Azmi said his statements were twisted. "Whatever I have said about Aurangzeb is something that has been stated by historians and writers. I have not made any derogatory remarks against Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj or any national icons. Still, if anyone is hurt by my remarks, then I take back my statements and comments," Azmi said.

"The issue is being politicised. Disrupting the budget session due to this is a loss of people of Maharashtra," he added. (With inputs from agencies)

The Maharashtra Assembly also saw uproarious scenes on Tuesday, as both the Houses of the state legislature were adjourned for the day over the issue.