Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI drops to 113

Delhi's weather update

Delhi residents woke up to chilly cold winds on Wednesday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, Delhi-NCR is experiencing a shift in weather, with mild cold and potentially foggy mornings. The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 26 degrees Celsius, with strong surface winds and warm weather predicted for the day.