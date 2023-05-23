A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has emerged in which the former president of the Indian National Congress can be seen travelling in a truck. The video was posted on Twitter on May 23.

Enjoyed a quintessential Bengaluru experience - a BMTC Bus ride with some incredible women of Karnataka.



We are committed to change their lives for the better with the 5 Congress Guarantees. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 8, 2023

Two days before the elections in Karnataka, on May 8, Rahul Gandhi posted a Twitter video which showed him trying to connect with the common people during a bus ride in Bengaluru. Rahul Gandhi took a BMTC bus ride and travelled with the common passengers. He was accompanied by a team of security personnel.

On May 7, Rahul Gandhi was seen talking with food-delivery personnel. Rahul Gandhi discussed the issues faced by food-delivery employees that worked for Dunzo, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit etc. He also travelled on their two-wheelers.





To connect with the common man's issues, Rahul Gandhi travelled from Tamil Nadu to Kashmir in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that covered multiple states and culminated in Srinagar.

Darshni Reddy, a Congress supporter, posted the video on the social networking platform and said that the leader was taking the ride to speak to the truck drivers to understand their challenges. The video was shot in Ambala, Haryana. Various Congress leaders also shared the video and talked about the purpose of the ride.