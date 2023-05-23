Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

After his long drive from Delhi to Chandigarh in a truck, Rahul Gandhi also visited a Gurudwara

Mayank Pandey New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has emerged in which the former president of the Indian National Congress can be seen travelling in a truck. The video was posted on Twitter on May 23.

Darshni Reddy, a Congress supporter, posted the video on the social networking platform and said that the leader was taking the ride to speak to the truck drivers to understand their challenges. The video was shot in Ambala, Haryana. Various Congress leaders also shared the video and talked about the purpose of the ride.

Two days before the elections in Karnataka, on May 8, Rahul Gandhi posted a Twitter video which showed him trying to connect with the common people during a bus ride in Bengaluru. Rahul Gandhi took a BMTC bus ride and travelled with the common passengers. He was accompanied by a team of security personnel.

On May 7, Rahul Gandhi was seen talking with food-delivery personnel. Rahul Gandhi discussed the issues faced by food-delivery employees that worked for Dunzo, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit etc. He also travelled on their two-wheelers.


To connect with the common man's issues, Rahul Gandhi travelled from Tamil Nadu to Kashmir in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that covered multiple states and culminated in Srinagar.

Also Read

LIVE: Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next World Bank president

LIVE: Firing reported outside Islamabad HC, no casualties, say police

Drivers of change: More women buy luxury cars in post-pandemic shift

Alliance, Zuno tie up to provide personal accident covers to Ola drivers

LIVE: Third edition of 'Khelo India' games in Uttar Pradesh to begin today

Uttar Pradesh Power consumer can now claim compensation for service faults

LIVE: Third edition of 'Khelo India' games in Uttar Pradesh to begin today

US, India launch working group on education and skill development

IMD predicts drop in temp owing to western disturbances in north west India

AFSPA to be completely withdrawn from Assam this year: CM Himanta Sarma

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian National CongressSonia GandhiBJPPunjab GovernmentKarnataka electionsKarnataka government

First Published: May 23 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story