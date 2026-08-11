Actor Prakash Raj claims his name deleted from Bengaluru electoral rolls

Actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday claimed that his name has been deleted from the electoral rolls in Bengaluru during the ongoing SIR process.

In a video post he shared on his 'X' account, the actor claimed that he was one of the 6.5 million voters whose voting rights have been deleted after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

".....I want to share a joke with you. I am one of the 6.5 million voters whose vote rights have been deleted from Bangalore constituency after SIR. nice joke no? I was born in this constituency. I lived in this constituency, I had my schooling, college, theatre here and for your kind information, I was an MP candidate of this constituency," the National award winning multi-lingual actor said.

Raj said he will see what would be the process to get back his voter ID. "Well, the joke is nice. Game on. Let me see what is the process I have to go through. Kya kya kagaz dikhana padega (what all papers will I have to show) to get back my voter ID?," the actor said. Taking a dig at the ruling dispensation at the Centre, Raj further said, "Well, game on. But one little word, my friend: you may use your powers to deny few of the citizens the right to vote who may not elect you. But can you stop us....from bringing you down? Just asking. Bye." There was no immediate response regarding his claim by the Election Commission officials here. However, as per reports, his name appears in the ASDDO (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate, and Others) list from Bangalore Central's Shantinagar constituency and the reason cited is "permanently shifted." On July 10, a city court had granted conditional bail to the actor in a criminal case arising from a private complaint alleging he illegally possessed four voter identity cards registered at different locations.