4 Chandigarh schools receive bomb threat emails, nothing suspicious found

Four schools in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails on Tuesday morning, prompting police and security agencies to conduct extensive searches of the premises, officials said.

No bomb or suspicious object was found during the searches, they said.

According to the police, the schools that received the threats are Carmel Convent School in Sector 9-B, St John's High School and Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School in Sector 26, and St Stephen's School in Sector 45-B.

After receiving information, police teams, bomb detection and disposal personnel and sniffer dog squads reached the schools and conducted thorough searches of the campuses.

The authorities also checked areas adjoining the schools as a precautionary measure and stepped up security arrangements, officials said.