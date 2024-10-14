Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Actress assault: HC rejects plea for fresh probe into memory card case

Actress assault: HC rejects plea for fresh probe into memory card case

The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress

Kerala High court
In her plea, the survivor had claimed that a mere reading of the inquiry report with regard to the illegal access of the devices indicates that the authority carrying out the probe "never conducted a fair, free and complete" investigation as directed by the High Court. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 1:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a fresh probe into the alleged illegal access of a memory card, which is crucial evidence in the sensational actress assault case of 2017.

The survivor in the assault case had approached the high court to set aside the fact-finding inquiry report submitted by the Ernakulam Sessions and District Judge on January 8, 2024, and to order a fresh investigation into the matter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The high court ruled that the plea was not maintainable.

However, the court stated that the complainant could seek appropriate legal proceedings in accordance with the law.

In her plea, the survivor had claimed that a mere reading of the inquiry report with regard to the illegal access of the devices indicates that the authority carrying out the probe "never conducted a fair, free and complete" investigation as directed by the High Court.

The survivor had contended that the report is liable to be quashed and urged that a fresh probe be carried out by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under supervision of the High Court to uphold the majesty of law, maintain the purity of the legal system and protect her right to privacy.

More From This Section

Poll-bound Maharashtra scraps entry toll for light motor vehicles in Mumbai

Kerala will press for more relaxation in CRZ, says state CM Vijayan

LIVE news: Manufacturing, storage and selling of firecrackers in Delhi banned till Jan 1, 2025

Intervention of Centre, RBI needed to curb cyber financial fraud: Kerala CM

SC dismisses plea seeking 24 hr Sindhi language channel on Doordarshan

The actress-survivor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Excise Policy case: SC grants bail to businessman Abhishek Boinpally

Will lay down law on HCs revoking orders dictated in open courts: SC

FM Sitharaman asks IT dept to analyse cases lost at HCs, SC to draw lessons

Samsung willing to settle wages with workers, rejects talks with 3rd party

Only 13% of high court judges declare assets, Kerala leads disclosure rates

Topics :High CourtKerala High Courtsexual assault against women

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story