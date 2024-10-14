Intervention of Centre, RBI needed to curb cyber financial fraud: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday stressed on the need for a comprehensive cybersecurity framework for the financial ecosystem to address the increasing incidents of online financial fraud.

He pointed out that the state has already sought joint intervention from the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India in this regard.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With the growth of technology, cybercrime is also on the rise by the day, and the cyber police division of the state police is working effectively to check such frauds, the CM said.

He was replying to a submission by Anvar Sadath (Congress) in the state assembly.