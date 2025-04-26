Actress Ranya booked under COFEPOSA Act in ₹12 crore gold smuggling case

Kannada film actress Ranya Rao has been charged under the stringent Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act, 1974, in connection with a gold smuggling case.With the invocation of this Act, she will not be eligible for bail for at least a year.

Authorities stated that the move was necessary to prevent her from resuming illicit activities, citing her lack of cooperation during the investigation. Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of senior police officer K Ramchandra Rao, was arrested on March 3 for allegedly smuggling 14.2 kilograms of gold valued at over Rs 12.56 crore.

She is currently lodged at the Bengaluru central prison along with two others Tarun Raju and Sahil Sakaria Jain who have also been booked under the COFEPOSA Act. The case is being investigated jointly by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the CBI.

According to officials, the stringent charges were applied after multiple attempts were made by the accused to secure bail. The Karnataka government has formed a special team, led by a senior IAS officer, to probe the potential involvement of DGP Ramchandra Rao in the smuggling racket. A comprehensive report has already been submitted to the authorities, sources said. As per the findings of the DRI, Ranya Rao, with assistance from Sahil Sakaria Jain, was allegedly involved in hawala operations.

Investigators revealed that Jain helped Rao dispose of 49.6 kilograms of smuggled gold, worth around Rs 40 crore, and facilitated the illegal transfer of approximately Rs 38.4 crore to Dubai through hawala channels. In court filings submitted to the Special Court for Economic Offences, the DRI stated that Jain, a native of Ballari now living in Bengaluru, assisted and abetted Ranya Rao in managing the gold smuggling and financial transactions.

Authorities suspect that the smuggling ring could have wider connections and have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests.