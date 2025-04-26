Anurag Thakur warns Pakistan of strong retaliation after Pahalgam attack

BJP MP Anurag Thakur slammed Pakistan on Saturday for aiding and abetting terrorism, while asserting that India will take decisive action in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and there will be no "pardon" this time.

Pakistan is panick-stricken after India's retaliatory actions and hurling empty threats, "but we will not cow down", the member of Parliament from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur told Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Sundernagar in Mandi district and Bilaspur town.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon, following which security has been beefed up across the valley, especially at vital tourist spots.

Reacting to the threatening remarks of Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters treaty, Thakur said India is undeterred and will not change its course of action.

More trouble is in store for Pakistan as India is determined to further escalate its offences, the former Union minister said, adding that it is a matter of shame that even after encouraging terrorism and the massacre of 26 people in Pahalgam, Pakistani leaders are issuing such statements.