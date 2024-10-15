Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Adani Group returns to dollar market with new green bond sale initiative

Adani Group returns to dollar market with new green bond sale initiative

Dollar bond sales from Indian issuers are running at their highest in three years, with companies raising about $10 billion so far in 2024, as spreads on dollar debt hover near their lowest in decades

Adani Enterprises, Adani group
The Adani Group may sell $1.5 billion worth of bonds by the end of February. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 1:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Saikat Das
 
Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is returning to the dollar bond market this year for a second time, underscoring the group’s improved access to funding channels after being rocked by a short-seller barrage.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Units of the group’s clean-energy business, Adani Green Energy Ltd. are marketing a green 20-year note in the US currency on Tuesday, as that business ramps up spending to boost capacity. Proceeds from the proposed bond will be used to repay foreign-currency loans, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. 

The bond sale comes as the conglomerate’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd. seeks to raise about $500 million in a share sale to institutions. The media-to-mining conglomerate has been refocusing on growth opportunities after rebounding from a short-seller report in 2023 by Hindenburg Research that sparked a more than $150 billion rout in Adani Group stocks. 

Since then, executives have attempted to rebuild investor confidence by trimming debt, advancing major projects and offering new details on the conglomerate’s future, including tycoon Adani’s retirement plans. The Indian conglomerate has repeatedly denied the short-seller’s allegations. 

The Adani Group may sell $1.5 billion worth of bonds by the end of February, mainly through the Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. units and special purpose vehicles, people familiar with the matter said last month. The Adani Green subsidiaries are marketing the dollar bond on Tuesday with initial price guidance of around 7 per cent.   

Dollar bond sales from Indian issuers are running at their highest in three years, with companies raising about $10 billion so far in 2024, as spreads on dollar debt hover near their lowest in decades, a Bloomberg index shows.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata to create 500,000 manufacturing jobs in next 5 years: N Chandrasekaran

Beauty products platform Purplle raises Rs 1,500 cr in funding round

Reliance eyes completing merger with Disney's India business in Q3

Nvidia's stock skyrockets amid AI boom: Will Apple fall from the top?

SpiceJet settles $23.39 mn dispute with Aircastle, Wilmington Trust


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sri Lanka's new govt reconsidering approval to Adani's power project

Bangladesh likely to retain power purchase pact with Gautam Adani

Adani Group stocks in focus; Energy Solutions, AEL rally up to 6%

Parl panel calls Sebi chief Buch on Oct 24 amid Adani-Hindenburg row

Adani Group plans to invest $900 mn in Tanzania power lines in PPP mode

Topics :Adani Gautam AdaniUS-dollar bondsGreen bonds

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story