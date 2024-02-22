Home / India News / ADB approves $23 mn loan to boost fintech education, research in Gujarat

ADB approves $23 mn loan to boost fintech education, research in Gujarat

In a statement, ADB said the project will construct an inclusive, sustainable, and climate-resilient International Fintech Institute (IFI) inside GIFT

GIFT is a state-owned enterprise established to promote and cultivate fintech ecosystems and financial services in India. It is the country's first international financial services centre and has become a fast-growing area for helping and developing local startups
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday said it has approved a USD 23 million loan to enhance access to quality fintech education, research, and innovation at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in India.

GIFT is a state-owned enterprise established to promote and cultivate fintech ecosystems and financial services in India. It is the country's first international financial services centre and has become a fast-growing area for helping and developing local startups.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The development of India's fintech industry has transformed how people do business, contributed to economic growth, and prepared the country for the future," ADB economist Kanupriya Gupta said.

"ADB's assistance will help strengthen the country's fintech education to ensure that digital and financial services become more efficient and accessible in the future," he added.

In a statement, ADB said the project will construct an inclusive, sustainable, and climate-resilient International Fintech Institute (IFI) inside GIFT.

In partnership with globally reputed institutes and universities, the statement said the IFI will offer fintech training programmes which are aligned with industry and international standards.

According to the statement, the ADB programme will support research on innovative solutions and technologies in climate fintech, regulatory technology, social inclusion, and gender equality in finance. The project will help establish a state fintech readiness index and develop new solutions to emerging technologies.

Established in 1966, ADB is owned by 68 members, including 49 from the region.

Also Read

World Cup, IND vs AUS final: Pat Cummins reveals Ahmedabad pitch condition

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Andhra Congress chief YS Sharmila detained by police during protest

Kerala will conduct gender audit and ensure equal pay for women: CM Vijayan

NCST team visits Sandeshkhali, notes 23 complaints of torture, land-grab

27.9 mn Ayushman Cards created under Viksit Bharat Yatra: Health ministry

Natural Ice Cream parlour among 7 units sealed in Delhi's CP over tax dues

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ADBGIFT CityFintech sectorGujarat

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story