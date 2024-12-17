Advani's health shows gradual improvement, likely to be shifted from ICU

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani, who was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in the national capital, has shown gradual improvement in his medical condition and is likely to be shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) within the next one or two days, a release stated on Tuesday.

The former Deputy Prime Minister of India has been under the care of Dr Vinit Suri in the ICU since December 12 for medical management and investigations.

A media statement from the hospital confirmed that, based on his progress, doctors indicated he is likely to be moved out of the ICU within the next one to two days.

"Shri LK Advani ji, the former Deputy Prime Minister of India, has been under the care of Dr Vinit Suri in the ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals since December 12. He has shown gradual improvement in his medical condition. Based on his progress, he is likely to be shifted out of the ICU within the next 1-2 days," the statement read.

Earlier on Saturday, the veteran BJP leader was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in the national capital for medical management and investigations.

Hospital authorities confirmed that the 97-year-old leader is "stable" and under observation.

In August this year, Advani was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital for a routine follow-up check-up. He was also admitted to the hospital on July 3 and discharged after a brief stay. Earlier this year, he was admitted to AIIMS, where he was released following overnight observation.

Advani was conferred with the Bharat Ratna by President Droupadi Murmu in March this year.

Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, Advani joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He served as BJP president from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and from 2004 to 2005.