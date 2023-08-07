After LS nod, Delhi services bill in RS today; AAP issues whip to its MPs

Home Minister Amit Shah will table The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, on Monday, August 7, in Rajya Sabha. Previously, the bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday, August 3, as the opposition parties staged a walkout.

At the same time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued a three-line whip for all its MPs in the upper house of the parliament to be present in the House on August 7 and 8, Mint reported. In its direction to the MPs, the party has said, "All members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11 am onwards until adjournment of the House from August 7 to August 8 2023, without fail and support the party stand. This may be treated as MOST IMPORTANT."

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha after a debate of around four hours, which was replied to by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The AAP-led Delhi government and the Centre have locked horns to have control over the Group-A and DANICS officers serving in the National Capital Territory government. Speaking about the matter in the Lok Sabha, the home minister said that Delhi is a union territory and the Centre has full rights to make rules for it.

It should be noted that the bill was introduced subsequent to an ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi to the elected government, headed by Arvind Kejriwal. However, the apex court ruled to keep police, public order, and land with the Centre.

What is the bill about?

The Delhi services bill deals with subjects like suspensions and enquiries of the national capital's officials and proposes to place them under the control of the Centre.

Furthermore, the bill empowers the LG of the state to have discretionary powers in various matters, including those recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority and the summoning, prorogation, and dissolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

If passed by the Rajya Sabha, the bill will replace the existing ordinance that overrides the Supreme Court judgement on the matter. The Supreme Court gave control to the Delhi government over most services.

Expressing his disappointment about the development, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the people of Delhi had been stabbed in their backs by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).