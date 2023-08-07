Home / India News / Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch, guns down one terrorist

Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch, guns down one terrorist

The alert troops in Degwar sector noticed the movement of some terrorists attempting to sneak into this side under the cover of darkness in the early hours of the day and engaged them in an encounte

Press Trust of India
Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said an army ambush party established contact with terrorists in Garhi battalion area around 2 am | Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 7:45 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A terrorist was gunned down in a gunfight as Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday scuttled an infiltration attempt from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The alert troops in Degwar sector noticed the movement of some terrorists attempting to sneak into this side under the cover of darkness in the early hours of the day and engaged them in an encounter, the officials said.

They said one terrorist was gunned down but his body was yet to be retrieved from the scene.

Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said an army ambush party established contact with terrorists in Garhi battalion area around 2 am.

Two individuals were observed moving across LoC in the general area Degwar Terva. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was seen dropping while the second moved towards Pintu Nala, the officer said.

The whole area was cordoned off and a search operation is underway, officials said, adding further details are awaited.

Also Read

Poonch terror attack: Names of five soldiers killed released by Indian Army

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K's Poonch, one detained

Rusted anti-tank mine, grenade found at different places in Jammu & Kashmir

Cross-border infiltration attempt foiled along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Indian Army holds Iftar party at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Ramzan

Isro performs orbit reduction manoeuvre, brings Chandrayaan closer to moon

HDFC Bank's Jagdishan highest-paid bank CEO in FY23, gets Rs 10.55 crore

Bomman, Bellie send 2 cr legal notice to Elephant Whisperers' director

Par panel lists steps to get women in CAPFs, reservation for transgenders

Tigra mahapanchayat gives ultimatum to police to release murder accused

Topics :Indian ArmyJammu and KashmirinfiltrationPoonchterrorist

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story