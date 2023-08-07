Home / India News / Latest LIVE: Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha today
Latest LIVE: Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Earlier on August 3, the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vote after a walkout by members of I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief, Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Sunday said those opposing the abrogation of Article 370 are ignorant of the history and geography of the Union territory.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has a big worry with its OBC stakeholders, with half a dozen leaders from these communities having already defected to BJP in the past few months.

In the run-up to the polls, Yadav has been stressing the importance of, what the party has termed the 'PDA', or 'Pichchda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak - backward, Dalit, and minority unity.

8:55 AM Aug 23

Data protection bill can have adverse impact on press freedom: Editors Guild

The Editors Guild of India has expressed concerns over certain provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, saying they can have an adverse impact on press freedom.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Guild said the DPDP Bill creates an enabling framework for the surveillance of citizens, including journalists and their sources.

8:37 AM Aug 23

Amid disagreements over Ukraine, China bats for more dialogues with EU

China and the European Union (EU) should conduct more institutional dialogues to inject new and strong impetus into the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

This comes a month after China cancelled High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell's visit over disagreements on the Ukraine conflict.

