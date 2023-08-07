Latest LIVE: Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha today

Catch all the latest news updates live from across the globe here
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Earlier on August 3, the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vote after a walkout by members of I.N.D.I.A alliance. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief, Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Sunday said those opposing the abrogation of Article 370 are ignorant of the history and geography of the Union territory.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief, Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Sunday said those opposing the abrogation of Article 370 are ignorant of the history and geography of the Union territory.
First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 8:34 AM IST