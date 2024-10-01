After SC rap, CAQM forms 'flying squads' to curb stubble burning by farmers

Days after receiving criticism from the Supreme Court, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a central government body tasked with overseeing air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) and surrounding areas, has initiated swift action. The commission has launched ‘flying squads’ to curb stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana, a key contributor to the region’s air pollution.

In response to the Supreme Court's rebuke, the CAQM announced that Punjab and Haryana have also formulated comprehensive action plans under its direction to eliminate paddy stubble burning during the Kharif season of 2024.

As part of this strategy, flying squads from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) have been deployed to hotspot districts in both states from October 1 to November 30, 2024.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court criticised the CAQM for its perceived inaction on stubble burning, a major contributor to Delhi’s worsening air quality during the winter months. In response, the commission has intensified efforts by sending teams to monitor and prevent the practice in Punjab and Haryana.

The flying squads will collaborate with local authorities and nodal officers appointed by the state governments to assess ground conditions and coordinate measures to prevent stubble burning. The deployment covers 16 districts in Punjab, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Bathinda, and 10 districts in Haryana, such as Ambala, Karnal, Hisar, and Sirsa.

The teams will submit daily reports to the CAQM and CPCB, detailing their efforts to curb stubble burning. Additionally, the CAQM plans to set up a “Paddy Stubble Management” cell in Mohali/Chandigarh to coordinate efforts with the agriculture department and other agencies during the paddy harvesting season.

These proactive steps underscore the urgency of tackling the region’s air quality crisis, worsened by stubble burning. By launching these initiatives, the CAQM aims to foster greater cooperation between stakeholders and ensure a more effective response to the environmental challenges posed by this practice.