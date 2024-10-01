Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Police ask AIIMS to verify Samir Modi's injury claims from May 30 meeting

The police have also asked the medical board to determine if the said injury was old or sustained on May 30, as well as to determine if the injury is possible from the twisting of a finger or hand

Samir Modi
Samir Modi | Image: Modicare
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:11 PM IST
Delhi Police have asked All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to determine if the former executive director at Godfrey Phillips, Samir Modi, sustained injuries as he has claimed at a board meeting on May 30. 

In a letter to the country’s premier medical institute, police have sought the constitution of a medical board to examine Samir and ascertain if he had sustained a grievous injury in his right index finger, that he claimed was broken by his mother Bina Modi’s personal security officer at the board meeting.

The letter was sent to AIIMS on September 6 and it was marked as received on September 7. 

The personal security officer had, in response, filed a counter application in court denying any assault.

Police have also asked the medical board to determine if the said injury was old or was sustained on May 30 as well as to determine if the injury is possible from twisting of finger or hand. 

In August, police had asked Apollo hospital to explain the reason why it has issued two discharge summaries with two different dates in connection with the alleged assault on Samir Modi, the executive director of Godfrey Phillips India.

According to the FIR, which has been reviewed by Business Standard, the surgery years have allegedly been mentioned as 2019 and 2024 in the two different discharge summaries. 

Samir had alleged he was assaulted by the personal security officer (PSO) of his mother Bina Modi, chairperson and managing director of the company.

He was removed from Godfrey Phillips India’s board at a meeting on August 7 after fellow directors did not support his reappointment. In his place, the company appointed Charu Modi, daughter of Bina Modi and sister to Samir and Lalit Modi.

The younger son of KK Modi and Bina Modi had lodged an FIR with Delhi Police on June 27, 2024, accusing his mother, her personal security officer (PSO) and Godfrey Phillips directors of causing him “grievous hurt”.

The incident occurs against the backdrop of a contentious succession battle over an estimated Rs 11,000 crore inheritance following the death of family patriarch KK Modi in 2019.

Samir, one of KK Modi’s three children and brother to former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief Lalit Modi, has challenged his mother’s management of the family’s affairs in the Supreme Court. 
Topics :AIIMSDelhi PoliceGodfrey Phillips

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

