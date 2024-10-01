Nearly 40,000 km of rural roads constructed using plastic waste: Govt

Nearly 40,000 km of rural roads constructed using plastic waste till date with 13,000 km completed in the last two years alone, a senior official said on Tuesday. Speaking at a media interaction, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Vini Mahajan said over 55 per cent of villages have been declared 'ODF Plus Model' while 5 lakh waste collection vehicles are in operation and there is a significant progress in greywater and plastic waste management. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, nearly 40,000 km of rural roads have been built using this sustainable technique, with 13,000 km completed in the last two years alone, she said.

"These innovations showcase our commitment to sustainability and the future of sanitation in India," she added.

She emphasised the invaluable collective support from all Central ministries, states and UTs to the 'Swachhata Hi Seva-2024' campaign.

Mahajan highlighted that sanitation is a societal issue that unites us all, driven by cohesive leadership from the highest levels to local communities.

Cleanliness, she noted, is not just a milestone but an ever-evolving journey, with behaviour change at its core.