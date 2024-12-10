After Sharad Pawar, Lalu Prasad backs Mamata's claim to lead INDIA bloc

All is not well within the INDIA bloc after the losses suffered by its lead party, the Congress, in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls. Some of the Congress’ allies have voiced support for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claim to lead the INDIA bloc instead of a leader from the Congress.

On Tuesday, close on the heels of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar supporting Banerjee’s assertion by terming her a capable leader, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder Lalu Prasad also said that Banerjee could lead the INDIA bloc.

The Assembly elections in Bihar are less than a year away, and Congress sources attributed Prasad’s comments as a tactic to pressure their party during the forthcoming seat-sharing negotiations. However, Congress sources dismissed demands for Banerjee to lead the INDIA alliance.

A Congress leader stated that his party remains the largest in the alliance, with a nationwide electoral footprint and serving as the voice of the opposition in Parliament. Congress MP and its Lok Sabha whip, Manickam Tagore, accused INDIA bloc allies of using the demand for a leadership change as a “diversionary tactic” to shift focus from the opposition’s demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the activities of the Adani group.

Over the years, Prasad has been one of the staunchest allies of the Congress. However, when asked by journalists in Patna whether Banerjee should lead the INDIA bloc, the RJD patriarch replied in the affirmative. "Yes, she should lead," he said. "The Congress' reservations amount to nothing. Mamata should be given the leadership role (Mamata ko do)," Prasad said.

The former Bihar chief minister’s comments come a day after Congress’ Bihar co-incharge, Shahnawaz Alam, hinted that the party was no longer willing to play the role of “little brother” in the Mahagathbandhan. “In politics, nobody is a big brother or a little brother. In the Assembly polls, the number of seats each party would contest must be decided on the basis of several factors, including respective strike rates in the Lok Sabha elections,” Alam said.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the RJD contested 23 of Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats but won only four. The Congress, the second-largest constituent of the alliance in Bihar, performed slightly better, winning three of the nine seats it contested. The RJD had also refused to accommodate Congress’ interests, particularly on the Purnea seat.

However, in the 2020 Assembly polls, the RJD performed creditably, winning 75 of the 144 seats it contested and emerging as the single largest party. The Congress’ strike rate was the poorest among the alliance’s constituents, as it managed to win only 19 of the 70 seats it contested, earning the label of the alliance’s “weakest link.”

Congress legislative party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan said, “Lalu ji is known to say lots of things casually. Let him place on record his views whenever the INDIA bloc holds its meeting. What does he mean by saying there should be a leadership change? Does he want Rahul Gandhi to be replaced as Leader of the Opposition, a post our leader holds by virtue of the party's strength in the Lok Sabha?”