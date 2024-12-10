BEST bus crash: Arrested driver had no experience of driving EV, say police

The driver of a BEST bus that mowed down seven persons in Kurla area here had no experience of driving electric vehicles (EVs), police said on Tuesday, as he was arrested for 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder.' He had undergone only a ten-day training for driving electric buses, the driver allegedly told police. The accident on SG Barve Marg on Monday night left seven persons dead and 42 injured while 22 vehicles were also damaged.

The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said it has set up a committee to probe the tragedy, even as local BJP leaders demanded that it review the wet-lease model under which buses are hired from private contractors.

Sanjay More (54) , the driver, was first detained and later arrested under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, a police official said.

He was produced before a magistrate's court which remanded him in police custody till December 21. The bus hit several vehicles and pedestrians around 9.30 pm in the crowded Kurla (West) locality after the driver lost control.

During his interrogation, More told police he had started driving BEST's electric buses only since December 1, and prior to that he drove mini buses, said an official.

He also claimed to have undergone training for electric buses only for 10 days, and told police that he could not control the bus on Monday night as he had no experience, the official added. Police found More mentally alert during the interrogation, and primary medical reports suggested he was not under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

Meanwhile, the 12-metre long bus, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech, was examined by forensic science experts and Regional Transport Officers to ascertain if it had any mechanical failures that led to the accident.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at various hospitals including Bhabha Hospital, Sion Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital, police said, adding that condition of some of the injured persons was critical.

The injured included four police personnel, who were on bandobast duty at the time. Their condition was said to be stable.

Locals caught driver More after the accident, and thrashed him before handing him over to police, officials said. Some people mistook the conductor of the bus for the driver and he was also beaten up, said an eye-witness.

In a statement, BEST said a committee, headed by Chief Manager (Transport) Ramesh Madavi, will investigate the accident.

BEST would provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives and bear treatment expenses of the injured, it said.

A delegation from the Bharatiya Janata Party met BEST General Manager Anil Diggikar, demanding a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased and between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh for the injured. The delegation blamed the decision to hire buses on a wet-lease model and called for a review. Under the wet lease model, a private contractor provides a bus as well as a driver, and also looks after maintenance.