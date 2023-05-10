Home / India News / Agenda in garb of entertainment is dangerous: Shivpal on 'The Kerala Story'

"Entertainment should be for the sake of entertainment only"

IANS Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav said that an attempt to showcase a dangerous agenda in the garb of entertainment would be detrimental for the nation and the society.

Reacting to the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to declare the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story' tax free, Shivpal said: "Entertainment should be for the sake of entertainment only and films and literature should not be used to force a poisonous agenda on the country. Any artform born out of hatred will be detrimental for the nation and the society as well."

The state government's decision to declare the film tax free came just a day after the West Bengal government banned its screening in the state.

State general secretary of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha Harshvardhan organised a free screening of the film for over a 100 women in Ayodhya and uploaded the photos on his Twitter account.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh is another BJP ruled state where the film has been declared tax free.

Senior SP leaders said: "It is time for the BJP to announce zero house tax and road tax. At least that will give some respite to people. Making films tax free will benefit the filmmaker more than the common man."

--IANS

amita/ksk/

 

First Published: May 10 2023 | 3:08 PM IST

