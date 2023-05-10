Home / India News / Opposition should be respected, PM will also move in this direction: Gehlot

Opposition should be respected, PM will also move in this direction: Gehlot

Raj Chief Minister and Cong leader Gehlot said the opposition should be respected in democracy and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "will also move in this direction"

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Opposition should be respected, PM will also move in this direction: Gehlot

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 12:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the opposition should be respected in democracy and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "will also move in this direction".

"If this is done, the ruling dispensation and the opposition will be able to serve the country with more vigour," he said at a function to launch various projects in the presence of Modi.

"The opposition should be respected. I think that you (PM) will also move in this direction," Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan chief minister also said that former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi laid down their lives for the nation.

"If we all work together, the country will remain united," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

From the temple, the prime minister reached a venue from where he is scheduled to launch development projects costing over Rs 5,500 cr in Rajasthan.

The focus of the projects is on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

Also Read

Barmer rape case: NCW Chairperson writes to Rajasthan DGP for investigation

Ashok Leyland appoints Shenu Agarwal as new managing director, CEO

Despite political crisis, he attended programme: PM Modi on Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget for FY24 on February 8

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Custodial death case: SC rejects Bhatt's plea to submit additional evidence

Santiniketan recommended for inclusion in UNESCO world heritage list

Nagaland govt meet with tribals on oil exploration remains inconclusive

Kerala health minister's remark over murder of doctor draws criticism

Doctor stabbed to death in Kerala's Kollam district allegedly by patient

Topics :Ashok GehlotIndia Prime Minister

First Published: May 10 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story