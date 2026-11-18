Tata Group-run Air India Express on Wednesday appointed its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Deepak Rajawat as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with effect from December 1. The appointment fills a leadership vacancy that arose after former CEO Aloke Singh stepped down on March 19, following a five-year tenure.

After Singh's departure, Captain Hamish Maxwell, who was the airline's chief operating officer, took over as its "Accountable Manager", a regulatory position responsible for ensuring that an airline meets safety and operational standards. The low-cost carrier had not appointed a permanent CEO in the intervening period.

Rajawat's appointment comes at a challenging time for Air India Express, which has slipped from profitability into mounting losses even as it expanded operations.

Air India Express reported a net profit of ₹117 crore in 2022-23 (FY23), but swung to a loss of ₹163 crore in FY24. Its losses widened sharply to ₹5,822 crore in FY25, the year it merged with AirAsia India, and further to ₹6,767 crore in FY26.

The Tata Group acquired Air India and Air India Express from the government in 2022. Subsequently, Vistara was merged with Air India, while AirAsia India was integrated into Air India Express.

Air India Group's newly appointed chief executive officer, Tewolde Gebremariam, recently called for greater cost discipline and closer coordination between the group's two airlines, Air India and Air India Express.

At an aviation event earlier this month, Gebremariam said the group's cost per available seat kilometre (CASK) was too high and needed to come down. CASK refers to the cost incurred by an airline to fly each available seat for one kilometre.

He also said Air India and Air India Express were working more closely to improve operational efficiency and resource utilisation.

The airline's board announced Rajawat's appointment through a press release on Wednesday. He will move into the top job after leading the airline's finance function and supporting its growth and integration within the Air India Group.

An aviation and finance professional with more than two decades of experience, Rajawat has worked across finance, commercial operations and strategic planning.

Before joining Air India Express, he was associated with Vistara from its inception and held leadership positions across corporate planning, aircraft acquisition and finance.

He later served as Vistara's chief commercial officer (CCO), overseeing revenue management, network planning, sales and distribution, partnerships and alliances, product development, in-flight services, marketing, branding and customer experience.

Commenting on the appointment, Nipun Aggarwal, chairman of Air India Express, said: "Deepak brings a rare combination of financial expertise, commercial acumen, and deep aviation experience, built over more than a decade across the Tata group's airlines. Having worked closely on the growth journeys of both Vistara and Air India Express, he brings valuable insight into the opportunities ahead and a strong understanding of the group's transformation priorities."

Aggarwal said he was confident Rajawat's leadership would help the airline build on its momentum and unlock greater synergies across the Air India Group.

Rajawat said he was taking over at an important stage in the airline's growth, highlighting its expanding network and fleet.

"I am honoured to assume this responsibility at an exciting stage in Air India Express' journey. Having been part of the Tata group's aviation ecosystem through Vistara and now Air India Express, I have had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the evolution of Indian aviation over the past decade," he said.

He added that his focus would be on strengthening the airline's customer proposition and building a "technology-driven, guest-centric value carrier".

Air India Express currently operates around 585 flights daily, connecting 48 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia.

Its fleet comprises 108 aircraft from the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families, the airline said.