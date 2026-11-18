Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is set to release on November 19, 2026, bringing the next instalment of its open-world game series to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players in India will be able to start playing from midnight on November 19, with the game scheduled to unlock at 12 am IST on both console platforms.

Ahead of the launch, Rockstar has opened pre-loading for players who have pre-ordered the game digitally. The download requires up to 212GB of free storage, depending on the console. The game is not launching on PC alongside the console versions, and Rockstar has not announced a PC release date.

ALSO READ: GTA VI returns after 13 years amid unprecedented gaming frenzy Here is everything players in India need to know about the GTA 6 launch, including release timings, pre-loading steps, storage requirements and pricing.

GTA 6 India release date and time

GTA 6 will launch globally on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. According to Rockstar's regional release schedule, the game will become available at midnight local time on November 19.

For players in India, this means:

Release date: November 19, 2026

Release time: 12 am IST

Platforms: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

GTA 6 price in India and editions GTA 6 is available in Standard and Ultimate editions in India. The Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499 on the PlayStation Store. The Xbox Store lists the game starting at Rs 5,999. Players who have pre-loaded the game will be able to access it once the launch time arrives. Downloading the game in advance does not allow early access.

The Standard Edition includes the base game. The Ultimate Edition adds extra in-game content, including vehicles, weapons, character customisation options, businesses and additional items linked to protagonists Jason and Lucia.

Players who purchase either digital edition before November 20, 2026, are also eligible for the Vintage Vice City Pack and one month of GTA+ membership.

The physical version is sold as a code-in-box package rather than a traditional game disc. Buyers receive a download code that can be redeemed on their console to download the game.

GTA 6 pre-load: How to download the game before launch

Rockstar opened digital pre-loading on November 10 for players who have pre-ordered GTA 6. The pre-load is available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players who purchased the physical code-in-box version can also redeem their codes and begin downloading the game once they receive them.

Pre-loading allows players to download the game files before launch, reducing the amount of time they need to wait before playing on November 19.

How to pre-load GTA 6 on PS5

Players who have digitally pre-ordered GTA 6 can follow these steps:

Open the Game Library from the PS5 home screen.

Go to Your Collection and select Grand Theft Auto VI.

Select the countdown timer displayed for the game.

Check that the automatic download option is enabled.

The console will download the game ahead of launch.

Players should also ensure that automatic downloads are enabled and that the PS5 remains connected to the internet. The console can download the game while in Rest Mode, provided the option to stay connected to the internet in Rest Mode is enabled.

Players can also start the download manually from the game's page in their library.

How to pre-load GTA 6 on Xbox Series X|S

On Xbox Series X and Series S, players who have pre-ordered the game can download it through their console's library.

Open My Games and Apps on the Xbox console.

Go to Full Library and select Grand Theft Auto VI.

Choose the option to install the game.

Check that automatic updates are enabled so the console can download the game in advance.

Xbox users can also enable automatic updates through the console settings. The console should remain connected to the internet and can be kept in Sleep mode for automatic downloads.

GTA 6 download size and storage requirements

GTA 6's pre-load requires up to 212GB of available storage space, depending on the device. Players should check the available space on their console before starting the download.

On PS5, users can check available storage by going to Settings and selecting Storage. If there is insufficient space, they can delete games or other files they no longer need, or move compatible content to expanded storage.

The actual storage requirement may vary between consoles. Rockstar has advised players to keep up to 212GB free for the pre-load.