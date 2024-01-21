Home / India News / Ahead of Ayodhya event, PM to worship in Kothandarama Swamy Temple in TN

The PM will later wind up his 3-day tour of Tamil Nadu, during which he inaugurated the Khelo India Games 2023 in Chennai on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs bhoomi pujan at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The PM said Ram represents the confluence of the ancient and modernity | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Rameswaram (TN)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 9:00 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers in Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple at Dhanushkodi in the district on Sunday and also visit Arichalmunai, which is said to be the place from where the Ram Setu was built.

The PM will perform pooja and darshan at Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple, officials said.

Kothandarama means Rama with the bow.

The PM will later wind up his 3-day tour of Tamil Nadu, during which he inaugurated the Khelo India Games 2023 in Chennai on Friday.

On Saturday, he visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy and Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temples in Srirangam and Rameswaram, respectively. He also took a holy dip at the Rameswaram 'Angi theerth' beach and listened to 'Kamba' Ramayana recitation by scholars at Sri Rangam, an ancient shrine linked to the Ramayana.

His visit to the Tamil Nadu temples with a Ramayana connect comes just ahead of the consecration of the grand Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow (January 22). The prime minister is set to preside over the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. PM Modi is following a strict 11-day ‘anushthan’ or special ritual which includes sleeping on the floor and consuming coconut water ahead of the event.

On Saturday, rituals with sugar and fruits, along with daily prayers and Havan were carried out marking the fifth day of the Vedic rituals at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

With just one day to go for the consecration ceremony, daily puja of the deities with Havan will be done today at the temple. 'After that the bathing of the idol with various medicated water from 114 Kalash (vases) will take place. There will be 'Vyahati Hom', night vigil, with regular evening puja and aarti,' Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth posted on its social media handle X.


 

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

