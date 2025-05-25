Ahead of International Yoga Day, PM Modi invites people to embrace yoga

With less than a month left before the 11th International Day of Yoga (June 21), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to people across the globe to embrace yoga for holistic well-being and vibrant living.

Speaking during the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat', the prime minister noted that the enthusiasm for International Day of Yoga (IDY) continues to surge both in India and internationally.

"Since the inception of Yoga Day on June 21, 2015, the attraction towards it is rising continuously. This time too, the zeal and enthusiasm among the people world over for Yoga Day are amply visible, he said.

Urging people to think creatively about celebrating the occasion, Modi said that from forming yoga chains to practising yoga at iconic sites, people are turning IDY into a dynamic and inclusive movement.

The prime minister also lauded the efforts of Andhra Pradesh, where a YogAndhra Abhiyan' has been launched to develop a robust yoga culture in the state.

The campaign aspires to build a pool of 10 lakh regular yoga practitioners, exemplifying how states can lead from the front in the wellness revolution.

Modi also shared his excitement about joining this year's IDY celebrations at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, emphasising the importance of yoga for both personal and national development.

Commending the rising corporate participation in yoga, Modi said, "Our corporates are not lagging in this. Some have set aside a separate space for practising yoga in their offices. Some startups have set up 'office yoga hours'." This, he said, is a positive sign of how the private sector is contributing to the nation's health movement.

To commemorate a decade of Yoga Day celebrations and mark the 11th edition of IDY, the Ministry of Ayush recently curated 10 signature events, which aim to broaden the reach and relevance of yoga across diverse social and professional settings.

The events include Yoga Sangam, Yoga Bandhan, Yoga Park, Yoga Samavesh, Yoga Prabhav, Yoga Connect, Harit Yoga, Yoga Unplugged, Yoga Mahakumbh, and Samyog.