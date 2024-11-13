Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / AHSP of P-7 Parachute System handed over to DRDO lab: Defence Ministry

AHSP of P-7 Parachute System handed over to DRDO lab: Defence Ministry

The AHSP is the authority responsible for generating, maintaining, updating or declaring obsolete the entire history and technical information of defence products

DRDO
AHSP of the P-7 Parachute System has been handed over to the DGQA by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment. | PHOTO: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 7:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) of the P-7 Parachute System has been handed over to the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) by a key DRDO laboratory, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The AHSP is the authority responsible for generating, maintaining, updating or declaring obsolete the entire history and technical information of defence products.

The AHSP of the P-7 Parachute System has been handed over to the DGQA by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra.

Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat handed over the AHSP at a ceremony held at the DRDO Bhawan here on Monday, the defence ministry said.

"ADRDE has successfully designed, developed and qualified the P-7 Parachute System. Gliders India Limited (Ordnance Parachute Factory), GIL (OPF), Kanpur has fabricated the parachute system, which is capable of safely dropping payloads of up to 9.5 tonne from IL-76 aircraft at an altitude of up to 4 km," a statement issued by the ministry said.

"The Indian Army can rapidly deploy their light field gun and Jeep at the border and conflict areas by air-dropping with this system. The Army has placed an indent on GIL (OPF), Kanpur for supply of 146 P-7 Heavy Drop Parachute System. The system has successfully completed General Staff Evaluation and been inducted into the services," it added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India dispatches first Akash air defence missile battery for export: BEL

India aiming to become drone hub of world: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

DRDO set to test over 1,000 km strike range anti-ship ballistic missile

Bharat Forge lowest bidder for Army's Rs 6,000 cr towed guns contract

Navy chief Tripathi inaugurates 'Swavlamban 2024' exhibition in Delhi

Topics :DRDODefence ministryResearch and developmentKanpurIndian Army

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story