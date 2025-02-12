Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AI dangerous tool whether Chinese or American, says Delhi High Court

The bench also asked the counsel appearing for the central government to seek instructions in response to the PIL

Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court (Photo: Twitter)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:59 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Friday said that artificial intelligence (AI) tools are dangerous, irrespective of whether they are in Chinese or American hands. A two-judge bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to block access to Chinese AI firm DeepSeek's tools in India.
 
"AI is a dangerous tool in anybody's hands, whether it is Chinese or American; doesn't make a difference. It is not that the government is unaware of these things, they are very well aware...," Justice Gedela said.
 
The bench also asked the counsel appearing for the central government to seek instructions in response to the PIL. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Google, Apple India, and the makers of DeepSeek have been petitioned as respondents in the PIL. The matter will be heard again on February 20.
 
Topics :Artificial intelligenceDelhi High CourtTechnology

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

