AI lands at Bengaluru airport with Industry.AI's video analytics platform

Bengaluru International Airport Ltd on Wednesday said that Industry.AI, a member of the Nvidia Metropolis vision AI partner ecosystem, will integrate its vision artificial intelligence (AI) platform into the recently built terminal, T2, according to a report in Mint.

The vision AI platform of Industry.AI is based on the Nvidia Metropolis development suite that provides firms with a ready-to-use platform to create video feed-based data analytics solutions. Industry.AI is a subsidiary of private green energy firm Bharat Light & Power.

Bengaluru International Airport will employ video analytics and AI platform to track queues at checkpoints across the terminal and analyse and resolve congestion. The AI platform will also track abandoned baggage and alert security staff in case of suspicious movements. The service will be operated on the cloud. The AI platform will connect nearly 500 live camera feeds across the terminal to complete real-time tasks.

Tejpreet Chopra, chief executive of Industry.AI, was quoted as saying by Mint that the vision AI platform will speed up passenger flow during peak hours of operation. The firm will look to expand its service to other terminals at the airport as well, Chopra added. George Fanthome, chief information officer of Bengaluru International Airport Limited, stated that the platform was "a first" for any terminal of the airport.

Bengaluru's new international terminal will assimilate the government-backed facial recognition travel approval platform DigiYatra.

Experts raised concerns over data privacy after the news of the deployment of the vision AI platform. Abhishek Malhotra, managing partner at Delhi-based TMT Law Practice, was quoted as saying by Mint that there are still unanswered questions regarding handling personal data by such a tool. It will be important to consider the consent mechanism in light of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.