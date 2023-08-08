Home / India News / AI, machine learning used to detect potential frauds under Ayushman Bharat

AI, machine learning used to detect potential frauds under Ayushman Bharat

Technology partners are engaged for development and deployment of anti-fraud measures using AI/ML

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
The Indian government uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to detect suspicious transactions and potential frauds under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

These technologies are used for prevention, detection and deterrence of healthcare frauds in the scheme implementation and are helpful in ensuring appropriate treatment to the eligible beneficiaries, Minister of State for Health SP Singh Baghel said in a written reply.

Technology partners are engaged for development and deployment of anti-fraud measures using AI/ML.

As on August 1, 2023, a total number of 24.33 crore Ayushman cards have been created under the scheme, the minister informed the Upper House.

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

