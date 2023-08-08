Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi gets back his official bungalow after being reinstated as MP

Rahul Gandhi gets back his official bungalow after being reinstated as MP

Rahul Gandhi vacated the bungalow in April this year following his disqualification as member of the Parliament

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday got back his bungalow in the national capital, a day after he was reinstated as a Lok Sabha member.

After getting back his official residence at 12,Tughlaq Lane, Gandhi said, "Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai", (All of India is my home)."

On Monday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had restored the Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi. This move was after the Supreme Court (SC) had stayed his conviction in the Modi surname case.

On March 24, Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a Surat court convicted him in a defamation case for a speech made in 2019 during an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka.

During the rally, Gandhi had said: "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

The court sentenced him to two years in jail, which was the maximum punishment in the case. This led to his disqualification as a member of the Parliament.

After his disqualification, Gandhi had to vacate his official bungalow on April 22.

In April, he wrote to Mohit Rajan, deputy secretary at the Lok Sabha secretariat, saying, "Thank you for your letter of March 27, 2023 regarding the cancellation of my accommodation at 12, Tughlaq Lane."

In the letter, Gandhi said he owes the "happy memories of my time spent here" to the mandate of the people.

"Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," he added.

A disqualified MP is not entitled to a government accommodation and gets a month's time to vacate the official residence.

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

